(Springfield, Ma) - The dry but chilly weather will be sticking around for another couple of days. Temperatures will begin to moderate late week before rain chances return for the weekend.
A storm will pass out-to-sea missing us tonight into tomorrow, but will freshen up the cold and wind for tomorrow. Lows tonight will fall into the upper teens and lower 20s with mainly cloudy skies and light winds. Temps will stay in the 30's tomorrow, but there will be a pesky breeze out of the northwest dropping wind chills into the 20's again. A Clipper system will dive out of Canada and could bring us a few flurries on Wednesday, but that's about it. There's very little moisture with this system. Central and Northern New England could pick up a couple of inches.
Temperatures will moderate by the end of the week. A Southerly flow looks to take over by Friday lasting into the weekend. A ridge of high pressure builds off shore while the Jet Stream lifts north into Canada. This could send temperatures into the 50's for the weekend, but with low pressure moving in from the west rain chances increase, especially on Sunday.
