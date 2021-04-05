(WGGB/WSHM) -- There is a warning out across western Massachusetts about a high risk for brush fires.
Anyone outside on Monday could feel it - a dry and windy day in western Massachusetts. With not a cloud in the sky, it’s a sure-fire sign of low humidity. Not only is the air dry, but after record low rainfall in March, the vegetation is too. Pair that with strong, gusty winds, the risk for brush fires goes up.
“The national fire danger rating system is the scale that we use to be able to determine how quickly a fire can spread given those environmental and weather conditions… and today’s risk is high,” said Owen Gavagan with Agawam Fire.
According to Gavagan, there are ways that you can prep your property to protect it against the risk for fire, starting by clearing leaf piles.
“Having a cleaner lawn, less leaves, less piles and sticks and things like that, less concentrated amounts in fields would be able to reduce the risk of fire spreading,” Gavagan explained.
Gavagan told Western Mass News that on days like this, fire departments must remain vigilant and ready to assist, especially in heavily wooded areas.
“We wait for calls to come in typically, but in the more rural areas where there’s a lot more trees, there’s usually a watch,” Gavagan noted.
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for the second day in a row now, advising against intentional outdoor burning with conditions expected to continue into Tuesday.
