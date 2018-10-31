BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cue the duck boats! The Boston Red Sox are celebrating their 4th World Series title in 15 years and today thousands of fans will be cheering them on.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday outside Fenway Park when players, coaches and team officials climb aboard amphibious duck boats. It will then wind its way through several major downtown streets that are expected to be lined by hundreds of thousands of fans.
Fans traveled from all over just to get a glimpse of this legendary Red Sox team, some even camping out since last night!
One fan spoke to Western Mass News saying, "We've been to every parade... the Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins and Celtics we got every one. We try to camp out at night so we can get the best seats!"
Check back for more photos throughout the day!
The parade begins at 11 a.m and if you are planning on heading to the parade, be aware of street closures and parking bans.
There is also a list of items you can't bring such as coolers, alcohol, and large bags including backpacks.
Drones will not be allowed to fly over the parade and those folks dressing up for Halloween be sure not to bring any fake weapons.
Police say security will be tight with no public drinking allowed. Fans are also being asked not to bring in large items such as backpacks, coolers and strollers.
The Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games to earn their fourth World Series parade since 2004. The team had previously gone 86 years without a title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.