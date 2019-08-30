WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Worcester County man is in custody after allegedly crashing a car into a home then fleeing the scene.
Around 5 a.m. Friday, West Brookfield Police tried to pull over a car, but the driver did not stop, fled, and went down Church Street.
The car then hit a utility pole, then crashed into a house and tree before the car became disabled and the male driver took off on foot into the woods.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that a K-9 Trooper Kyle Kilmonis heard the call over the radio and, along with K-9 Trooper John Doherty and patrol units, went to the scene, set-up a perimeter, and helped with the search.
Kilmonis' K-9 Boomah was sent out, picked up a scent, and tracked it behind some homes and through the woods.
Procopio said that Boomah continued his track, showed interest in areas around the Bradish Brook swamp, then tracked back out from the swamp to Wickaboag Valley Road.
A short time later, troopers found the driver, a 19 year old man from Dudley, walking along that road ahead of the K-9 unit.
The driver was taken into custody without incident.
Procopio added that the driver was covered in mud and had several cuts from running through the woods. He was taken to Baystate Mary Lane to get checked out.
West Brookfield Police then took custody of the driver and will determine charges.
