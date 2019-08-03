SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters responded to Boston Road in Springfield for a reported outside gated dumpster fire.
The fire was at an Applebee's restaurant behind the building.
Officials were able to extinguish the flames with a garden hose.
The area where the fire was located was used for discarded cardboard.
The outside walls of the dumpster area received approximately $5,000 in fire damage.
There was no fire or smoke damage to the actual restaurant.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined it was caused by improper disposal of smoking material.
