SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dunkin's annual fundraising initiative in support of Shriners' Hospitals for Children is back.
On Wednesday, the coffee establishment will be donating $1 out of every iced coffee and cold brew sold in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties to support the healthcare heroes, patients and families at the hospital.
On "Iced Coffee Day," local Dunkin' business owners are committing to donate a portion of their sales. The annual event has helped raise more than $196,000 for Shriners Hospitals for Children in Springfield since 2012.
Wednesday will be the culmination of Dunkin's Month of Giving initiative to thank local doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals who have worked tirelessly to keep us running.
