(WGGB/WSHM) -- Heading to Dunkin' for a cup of coffee? You'll want to keep your refillable mug at home.
Dunkin' Brands told Western Mass News in a statement that "in light of the public health concerns related to the coronavirus," the company is temporarily stopping the refilling of reusable mugs.
Environmentally conscious coffee lovers who bring their own mugs to buy fresh java at Starbucks will have to settle for paper cups for a while.
“Dunkin’ takes its job of keeping people running very seriously. While we offer a refillable cup program as an option at participating restaurants nationwide, we believe it is right to take safety precautions," Dunkin added in their statement.
The news comes just days after Starbucks said that they would also temporarily suspend the use of personal cups and tumblers in their North American location amid coronavirus concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.