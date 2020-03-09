(WGGB/WSHM) -- Heading to Dunkin' for a cup of coffee? You'll want to keep your refillable mug at home.

Dunkin' Brands told Western Mass News in a statement that "in light of the public health concerns related to the coronavirus," the company is temporarily stopping the refilling of reusable mugs.

“Dunkin’ takes its job of keeping people running very seriously. While we offer a refillable cup program as an option at participating restaurants nationwide, we believe it is right to take safety precautions," Dunkin added in their statement.

The news comes just days after Starbucks said that they would also temporarily suspend the use of personal cups and tumblers in their North American location amid coronavirus concerns.