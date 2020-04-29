CANTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dunkin' is offering a thank you to healthcare workers next week.
The company announced Wednesday that all healthcare workers can receive a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut on Wednesday, May 6 in honor of National Nurses Day.
It’s the perfect day to pay it forward & show all your heroes how much you appreciate them.🤗That’s why on May 6, National Nurses Day, we’re offering a free med hot or iced coffee & donut to all healthcare workers who visit participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.❤️ pic.twitter.com/lby0WgwZim— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) April 28, 2020
“As a brand with a long heritage of serving those who serve, we appreciate and honor the heroic work and unwavering commitment nurses and healthcare professionals show every day. Their selfless sacrifices inspire all of us to come together to do everything we can to support our communities. We want people on the frontlines to know that we have their backs and they can count on Dunkin’ to help keep them running,” said Dunkin' Brands CEO Dave Hoffmann in a statement.
Dunkin' noted that no purchase is necessary, the offer is not valid on cold brew, nitro cold brew, or mobile orders, and it's limited one per person participating locations while supplies last.
