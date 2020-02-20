CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - They have a dream in Chicopee and a fundraising campaign is underway.
The goal is to build a playscape at Dupont Middle School and students, parents, and teachers are working together to make it happen.
“If you look at the field, the kids saw this as well. It’s a blank slate. We have a couple basketball courts out there, but they saw a plan for something bigger and better," Kris Theriault, principal of Dupont Middle School, tells us.
Wyatt Nadeau, a student at the middle school, came up with the idea, along his classmates, to bring an age appropriate playground to their school.
“Last year, we decided, because there’s nothing out there and we wanted to put something out there, and make it a nice field so kids can actually do something at recess," stated Nadeau.
And as for his hopes for the playscape...
“We’re trying to put a track in, a multipurpose sports circuit like American Ninja Warrior obstacle course, baseball field, multipurpose field that kids can use for soccer or football maybe," explained Nadeau.
Wyatt’s mom and vice president of the Parent Teacher Organization, Pam Nadeau, tells Western Mass News this project has been good for the whole community.
“I think it’s really great to see the school coming together, the kids coming together to do something great for the community and Dupont really does a lot of that," says Pam.
Kris Theriault, Dupont's principal, says this is a step in the right direction for kids to stay outdoors and healthy.
“Having something outside, some type of fitness course, athletic field, and just something more than what we have now is a great way of encouraging kids to stay fit, stay healthy, and have a great lifestyle down the road," continued Theriault.
The focus now is on raising money.
“We set up a GoFundMe that started just a couple weeks ago and we did a color fun run in the Fall, and the school is actually looking to do another one in the Spring for the students here, so just looking to get some money for the students and the Chicopee community," added Pam.
Students are hoping to raise $20,000 and they are asking for the community's help.
To learn how you can donate, you can click or tap here for more information.
