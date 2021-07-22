SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers on the deadly assault at the Springfield Department of Youth Services facility where a teen is the main suspect. The state's commissioner of the Department of Youth Services reportedly held a meeting in western Massachusetts Thursday about the incident and we're hearing exclusively from the Hampden District Attorney on the investigation.

James Hillman, 60, died nearly a month after the June 30 assault and law enforcement is investigating a 16-year-old boy as the suspect. Though Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is not identifying the teen, he gave details on the preliminary investigation in an interview on Western Mass News: Getting Answers with Dave Madsen.

“State troopers and my office began an investigation and quickly realized that there was a juvenile responsible for that. We spoke to folks there and got some video,” Gulluni explained.

State Senator Adam Gomez told Western Mass News that he was invited to the meeting with the DYS commissioner. Gomez declined an interview and directed us back to his statement from Wednesday, where he said in part:

“As the Senate chair of the Joint Committee on Children, Families, and Persons with Disabilities, it is essential to me that staff members, youth, and all related parties, are safe and secure in youth facilities across the state, and this happening in my own district only reaffirms that commitment.”

EXCLUSIVE: Family of the man attacked at a youth services facility calls for justice SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A vigil was held tonight for a staffer in the Department of Youth Services Facility on Tinkham Road after he was…

Western Mass News is digging deeper into the notion of safety and found a 2018 report from DYS on the number of assaults by youth on workers statewide. It found that between 2014 and 2017, the number of assaults varied with one quarter seeing as few as 13 assaults and another quarter as many as 30 assaults.

Western Mass News reached out to DYS for a statement and the Office of the Child Advocate. Both declined and referred us back to Gulluni, who explained more about what his team has found in this deadly case so far.

“We’ll be going forward with the prosecution so I've got to be sort of careful about what I say, but we have significant evidence that shows this was a fairly calculated act that resulted in, tragically, a man's death,” Gulluni said.