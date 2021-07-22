SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state's Department of Youth Services commissioner is set to hold a meeting in western Massachusetts today regarding the death of an employee at the Tinkham Road facility in Springfield. A teen at the facility is being investigated as the suspect.

We spoke with State Senator Adam Gomez a short time ag. He told us he will be at that Department of Youth Services meeting. There's no indication this meeting will be open to the media, but we are told that this comes just days after the Hampden District Attorney’s office identified that a 16-year-old male at the DYS facility is being investigated as the suspect in the assault that left 60-year-old James Hillman dead.

They said Hillman died weeks after sustaining the injuries from the June 30 assault.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, who is the featured guest this week on Western Mass News: Getting Answers with Dave Madsen, spoke about their preliminary investigation.

“State troopers and my office began an investigation and quickly realized that there was a juvenile responsible for that. We spoke to folks there and got some video and will be going forward with the prosecution, so I've gotta be sort of careful about what I say,” Gulluni explained.

