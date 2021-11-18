HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A founding member of Bruce Springsteen's E-Street Band was in Holyoke to launch his new cannabis line.
Steven Van Zandt, who also played Silvio Dante on The Sopranos, announced an exclusive partnership with Canna Provisions.
The company said Van Zandt's people reached out, wanting to get into the cannabis business.
Van Zandt told Western Mass News what he was looking for.
"We wanted to do a little bit of a lower THC and a higher CBD. You know, the part that makes you high is more of a mellow high. And the CBD part is more of the wellness part, which was more of a priority," said Van Zandt.
Van Zandt said he also wanted to enter into the cannabis industry because he believes marijuana should be legalized nationwide.
