SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you have a child in daycare, listen up because your student may be required to wear a mask while there.
The commissioner of Early Education and Care was granted the authority Tuesday to implement a mask mandate for students and staff in EEC-licensed daycares.
This policy would be implemented to protect children who are mostly under the age of 12 who cannot get vaccinated against COVID-19. With the American Academy of Pediatrics recording more than 200,000 child COVID cases within the past week, the EEC commissioner, Samantha Aigner-Treworgy, said guidance on masking should be consistent in their programs.
“We also want to make sure that we are providing clear requirements,” Aigner-Treworgy said.
In the wake of the Delta variant of COVID-19, the State Commissioner of Early Education and Care expressed concern over young students returning to daycare. Tuesday, she was granted the authority to implement a mask policy for EEC-licensed child care programs.
The policy would require children five and older to wear masks indoors, along with staff members.
It would also strongly encourage masks for kids two to four who can safely wear them.
There are exceptions for those who can't wear a face-covering due to behavior or medical needs.
The commissioner explained the problem of COVID-19 among young children is growing.
“Over 150 towns have indicated an incident in family childcare, and over 1,300, what we call group and school-aged center-based programs have had incidents in the past two weeks,” Aigner-Treworgy said.
Western Mass News spoke with Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle, who said a program serving the town's children was recently affected by this very issue.
“We just had a childcare center, excellent health record, having to close down for a couple of days because of a COVID outbreak among children as well as staff,” LaChapelle said.
Governor Charlie Baker who was in Easthampton on Tuesday responded to a Western Mass News question about the EEC commissioner's request for authority.
“As, you know, school starts and as people start incorporating more of those early ed programs into their daily lives, I think it makes sense,” Baker said.
A state decision that Mayor LaChapelle knows might not be popular.
“The fact that we’re going back-and-forth around masks is unfortunate, but also a great disappointment,” LaChapelle said.
The EEC Commissioner also asked the board for permission to put more policies in place to address the staffing crisis that many child care programs are facing this year.
