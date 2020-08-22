HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the state primary election just over a week away, early in-person voting has begun at voting locations around the Commonwealth.
This is the first time early voting has been available for a state primary election in Massachusetts.
Voters hit the polls today in Holyoke with coronavirus restrictions in place officials said 36 voters cast their ballots during this first day of early in-person voting. Some voters told Western Mass News that the COVID-19 pandemic wouldn't stop them from casting their vote in-person.
"We voted in the early primaries back in May, and that was around the time it was pretty bad, but we believe in that sacred right, and we wanted to exercise that. Our forefathers died to give us that right, and it's an honor to vote today," said Holyoke resident Betsy Ventrice.
Voters also have the option to vote by mail, those who have already applied can expect to receive their ballots soon.
Early in-person voting will continue until August 28th, and all polling locations will be open on September 1st.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.