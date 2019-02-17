Early-morning kitchen fire sends two to the hospital with significant injuries.

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were transported to the hospital following an early-morning kitchen fire on Lawton Street.
Captain Machado of the Ludlow Fire Department tells us that firefighters were called to 76 Lawton Street early Sunday morning for a report of a kitchen.
While details remain limited at this time, Captain Machado stated that two adults were transported to Baystate Medical Center with significant injuries, however.
Both adults are in stable condition.
It is unclear what caused the fire to occur or the exact time the call came in to the Ludlow Fire station.
This incident remains under investigation by the Ludlow Fire Department.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
