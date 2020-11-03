SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In-person voting kicked off Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. and voters were eager to come out and have their voices be heard.
“I don't want to be out here standing in line until whenever. There's going to be long lines. It's a big election,” said Susan Opalenik of Springfield.
It was a busy morning with long lines at the Boys and Girls Club polling location in Springfield.
Voters we spoke to said they showed up early because they were concerned there would be large crowds.
One voter told Western Mass News that it’s his civic duty to come out and vote and said he wanted to show his support for President Donald Trump.
“I'm a veteran from way back, two time Vietnam veteran and I like his accomplishments. He's true to his word. He may be a little crass, but he makes his promises kept,” said Gibson Bryant of Springfield.
We also checked in with voters at the Brunton School polling location. One voter there said today was about having her voice be heard as a woman.
“I believe that our rights have not been represented by our current president and I would love to join Biden to be our new president,” said Sarai Andrades.
Wiliesha West said she was at the Brunton School site at 7 a.m. but turned back home because there was a long line. When she returned an hour later, it was a much quicker experience.
West said if you don’t vote, you don't have a say.
“As a young mother, I vote so my children voices can be heard, so as a house, we look at the candidates. We kind of see where they are going to go to help, not just our generation, but there generation as well,” West explained.
Throughout the last four years, West said she has seen tremendous division and is saddened to see where our country stands.
“It’s kind of where you look at your neighbors and you question yourself, like these people I’ve lived next to all these years, have you really felt that way? Is this who you are?” West noted.
One of the common themes we heard was that voters overwhelmingly want unity in our country.
“It’s sad that we’ve come to this. Like I said, I just hope after the election, there's peace. That's what I want: peace. No rioting. No burning. No looting, nothing like that…just peace,” Opalenik said.
The polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday as long as you are online before that time, you can vote.
