SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The clock is winding down for those who want to cast their vote early.
With just four days before the midterm election, thousands have marked their ballots ahead of election day.
Friday is the last day for early voting.
Nationally, more than 25 million people have already cast their ballots.
You don’t need a special reason to cast your vote early and absentee ballots are still available for those who be out of town Tuesday.
To give you an idea on voter turnout since yesterday, we asked with the clerk's office in Longmeadow’s clerk. They said 2,503 people have cast their vote.
Over in Holyoke, 1,006 have participated in early voting and in Greenfield, there were 961 in-person voters,
Early voting ends at noon for several communities, including Springfield.
However the doors are still open in others, such as Holyoke, Westfield, Chicopee, and Amherst.
Of course, the polls will be open bright and early on Tuesday at 7 a.m.
