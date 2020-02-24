WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts voters began voting in the Presidential Primary is today, Feb. 24, ahead of Super Tuesday on March 3rd.\
This is the first time early voting is being allowed in a Presidential Primary in the state.
At Ware's town hall you can see a sign directing people where to go to cast their votes.
Western Mass News has checked in with communities around the area and found the chance to vote early, in the week prior to the actual primary day next Tuesday, has attracted many voters today.
South Hadley and Springfield report a steady stream of voters all day today.
Holyoke said they had about 40 people vote.
In Ware, the town clerk said more than 20 people have been here and said she is expecting to have a bigger turn out later in the week.
The clerk, Nancy Tablot told Western Mass New why voting early is important.
"I think it’s great...listed on the ballot," Tablot said.
There are 15 democratic candidates on the Massachusetts ballot, you can see that several names of people who have already dropped out of the race.
On the Republican side, there is four candidates list. Third is Donald Trump.
You can early vote in your town during normal business hours.
