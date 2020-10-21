SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With Election Day less than two weeks away, early voting in Massachusetts is well underway. Just taking a look at Springfield, the turnout so far is much bigger than in previous elections.
City officials told Western Mass News they saw lines of people waiting to cast their ballots early. Early voters are hitting the polls for the upcoming election at Springfield City Hall on Wednesday.
"I wanted to take the opportunity to come out and vote early. Get that vote in during a time in this country, and in a world where something as simple as voting is very important," said Springfield voter Miguel Tejada.
Voters Western Mass News spoke with said it's a time for their voices to be heard.
"We all have a voice, and we all want to be heard. It’s the only way things are going to get changed in and accomplished if we stand up and speak," said Springfield voter Patricia Blankenburg.
Western Mass News spoke with Gladys Oyola-Lopez, Springfield's Election Commissioner, about the high volume of voters casting their ballots early.
"Yesterday’s numbers were 940 for the one day total, which was great," she explained. "Especially at the green leaf, we had probably about 650 voters that showed up in-person yesterday at the 10 clock hour. It was when we first opened. We had about 100 voters waiting in line."
According to the Secretary of Commonwealth office as of Tuesday, nearly 42 percent of people in the state have either applied to vote by mail or have already voted in-person.
"Percent of voters who have been given ballots have already returned them," Oyola-Lopez said.
Lastly, more than 21 percent of registered voters have already voted.
[You like your sticker?]
Erica Arca, a Springfield resident, brought her daughter to show how important voting is.
"She was actually in school, and I picked her up early for her to come with me, just so she can see early on how the voting system works, and explain to her what voting is about and what it does for us as people," Arca said.
Important to note, Saturday is the deadline to register to vote in Massachusetts. Early voting ends next Friday, and of course, the election is on November 3.
