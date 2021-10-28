HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Early voting kicked off in Holyoke this week with a mayor race on the ballot. City officials are hoping for a better turnout than the preliminary elections.
There are multiple elections on this year's ballot, including the open race for Holyoke mayor. City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee told us they are hoping for a big turnout come election day on Tuesday.
Monday kicked off early voting for Holyoke's municipal elections. It’s the first time the city has offered the opportunity for residents to submit their votes before election night.
"Some of the state election COVID laws carried over, allowing us the option to do early voting during the preliminary and municipal elections,” Murphy McGee explained.
Murphy McGee told Western Mass News she is hoping for a good turnout. They only had a 19 percent turnout for the primary elections, which was approximately five percent higher than years past. So far, they've seen about 200 voters taking advantage of the polls opening early.
"I came out on the 26th because I think it's really important to vote for our city,” said Rafael Rivera of Holyoke
Thursday was their busiest day so far.
“The first couple of days were really slow. Today has been our busiest day. I also attribute that to some of the terrible weather we had at the beginning of the week,” Murphy McGee explained.
Early voting continues Friday until 4:30 p.m. Election day is Tuesday, November 2 with multiple races on the ballot, including the race for Holyoke mayor.
“I think it's going to be close,” said Holyoke Acting Mayor Terry Murphy.
Joshua Garcia and Michael Sullivan will face-off for the seat. Murphy was selected to step in temporarily back in April after then-mayor Alex Morse left for a job in Provincetown. He said he has met with both candidates about the requirements for the job.
"They both have met with me and I think both of them are relatively happy to have a little transition time with me, go over any of the issues that are outstanding, and any advice I might have,” Murphy noted.
He hopes whoever comes out on top after election night and takes office November 15 will try to unify the residents of Holyoke.
"I think the most important thing is to try and unite the community and try to understand that people can disagree and make sure that people show respect in that disagreement,” Murphy said.
Voters will have a chance to hear from both candidates Thursday night at the last mayoral debate. It will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Holyoke High School North auditorium.
