SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Midterm elections are just 15 days away and on November 6, thousands of voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots
However, some residents in western Massachusetts are beating the crowds and casting their votes early.
From Monday, October 22 until Friday, November 2, registered voters can get ahead of the game and vote early.
A majority of residents in New England take advantage of early voting before heading down south for the winter or some simply don’t feel like leaving their homes in the cold weather..
“To get it out of the way. I figured there was a line and I don’t wanna be a part of it," said Shamon Virola of Springfield.
Besides beating the lines, one of the great things about early voting is you don’t have to sign up, You can vote anywhere in your city or town that has an early voting location and as long as you registered to vote, you’ll be on the list
This year, city and town clerks told Western Mass News they expect a larger number of early voters than they did during the presidential election of 2016, when early voting was first allowed in the state.
“Based on things we have heard and just in the whole political environment, I think a lot more people want to come out and have their voice heard. A little different than in the past because I think they really wanna have a say in what’s going on," said East Longmeadow Town Clerk Thomas Florence
Local cities and towns are hopeful that young voters will come out and vote early. That’s why many of the locations are open late and even on the weekend.
However, with voting locations opening earlier and staying open longer, that comes at a high price.
“We are expecting it will mirror 2016. It wasn’t too bad and the state did help by giving out grants for our Saturday and Sunday voting, so that's helpful," said Springfield Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez.
Early voters have until November 2 to cast their ballots.
Besides voting in person on November 6, election day, there’s a third option for voters as well. They can cast an absentee ballot and mail it from home.
To find out where you can vote early, CLICK HERE.
