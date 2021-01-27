EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Staff and residents of The Reserve Assisted Living Community in East Longmeadow received their first round of COVID-19 shots.
CVS Pharmacy administered the Pfizer vaccine to the community.
Pharmacy members will return next month to give residents and staff their second doses.
Community officials said they're hopeful for a healthy 2021.
“We're so relieved and so excited. I think this is the first step in the right direction for our community to be able to reopen and just give our residents a more normalized life,” Community Relations Director Heather Lombardini said.
Western Mass News also caught up with resident Lenore Zollner after she received the first dose.
She said she and her friends are grateful that they'll be better protected against the virus.
“I am just so glad that everyone is getting it. It makes such a difference. We all feel a lot better being a lot better about being less susceptible,” Zollner said.
Zollner says the whole experience was painless.
