EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While most people retire in their 60s, a local town treasure has continued cutting hair at a barbershop in East Longmeadow two decades past that.
Claire Rushford worked through the entire pandemic, except for mandatory state closures, and now, she’s finally hanging up her shears.
Rushford may be turning 84, but make no mistake, she’s sharper than her scissors. Her career began six decades ago, when she gave her first haircut to her son.
“I had to repair what he got at a barber shop,” said Rushford, owner of Center Barbershop.
[Reporter: So it started as a hobby and then turned into…]
“No, not a hobby…a necessity. Fix a bad haircut,” Rushford added.
While it was never necessarily a passion of hers, it became a way to support her family and she’s devoted her life to her work.
“It wasn’t anything, it just grew out of necessity…It’s been very, very enjoyable,” Rushford noted.
Center Barbershop fell into her lap unexpectedly, after the previous owner moved overseas.
“All of the sudden, he hands the keys up in the air and he says ‘Okay girls, good luck. It’s all yours’ and just gave us the business and went to England…quite a gift,” Rushford said.
She took the opportunity and ran with it, operating as owner alongside her daughter for the last 17 years.
“We’ve had a lot of laughs, shared all kinds of stories,” Rushford added.
When asked her favorite part of the job, without hesitation, Rushford responded,
“The people, lots of good people…the big thing in this business is the customers, you know, naturally…Without them, you’re nowhere.”
Her clients became her family. She watched them grow up as she grew old. Her well-deserved retirement began with a celebratory send-off parade as she closes the doors to her business for the last time, but she’s not going quietly.
“As an owner, yes…but it’s not my last haircut,” Rushford said.
