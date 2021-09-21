EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A small business in East Longmeadow is asking for your help identifying a suspect who was caught on surveillance cameras vandalizing the shop.
Frank's Auto Service has been in East Longmeadow for over 50 years, now with two windows boarded up. Owner Patty Aleks told me she wants to make sure this doesn't happen again.
In surveillance video obtained by Western Mass News, last Monday, around 1:00 a.m. you can see the suspect in a gray sweatshirt and a hat using a metal bar to smash through the glass windows at the shop. You can also see the suspect repeatedly striking the window and the glass shattering to the floor.
Owner Patty Aleks said when she came to work that morning she immediately called police. Luckily, nothing from inside the shop was stolen, but Aleks said nothing like this has ever happened to her business before and the incident doesn't appear to be random.
"It’s a shame we’ve been here since 1962, we’ve never had malicious damage once in a while we’d have a license plate stolen or something but it’s very strange that all of a sudden something like this happened, I’ve been doing this for 47 years here we have a good standing in the community I don’t know why," said Aleks.
The suspect drove a white car. Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to come forward. East Longmeadow Police are also investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.