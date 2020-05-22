EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The East Longmeadow Rotary Club has canceled its festivities due to COVID-19.
That includes the summer concert series, Fourth of July fireworks and parade...and the East Longmeadow carnival.
The rotary club made the tough decision to pull the plug on their annual Fourth of July and summer festivities for public health and financial reasons.
The East Longmeadow Rotary Club decided to cancel its summer festivities Thursday night. One of the reasons is for public health purposes and large crowd sizes.
“Carnivals, concerts, they’re all about crowds. How do you implement social distancing in an event that celebrates crowds," said the East Longmeadow Rotary Club's President-Elect Tammy Bordeaux.
Bordeaux said they rely on sponsorship from small businesses to help them put on these annual events, but given the circumstances she thought it was not appropriate to ask them for help.
"We felt this was not the right time to reach out to small businesses and ask for donations when they’re struggling to open their doors and even make payroll," Bordeaux said.
One East Longmeadow woman believes with CDC precautions in place, the show can go on.
“I think, the whole social distancing and if people wear the proper masks I believe these things can go on and continue," said East Longmeadow resident Julia Frigo.
Frigo said she is sad she won’t be able to go to these summer events.
She took her kids along for years and now she feels as though her family tradition will be broken.
"It [has] been a tradition in East Longmeadow for years and years and years and years and I just think taking apart of what is a tradition in East Longmeadow of our summers away from us is not going help matters at all," Frigo explained.
Frigo said since these events are canceled she has no idea what she is going to do for Independence Day and beyond this summer.
