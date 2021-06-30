EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The opening night of the East Longmeadow's Fourth of July carnival Wednesday was not a washout.

The storm did not stop carnival-goers from having fun. People braced the rain when it was heavy, but stayed waiting for it to die down.

The main thing Wednesday night was to get the kids out after not having many social activities to do for more than a year, as the pandemic kept most kids at home. Western Mass News spoke to the carnival manager tonight, they were not expecting the storm to force them to close down.

Parents hid under tents when the rain was heavy, but they did not leave.

Annual East Longmeadow Summer Carnival makes a comeback EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The East Longmeadow Annual Summer Carnival is back after be…

“It’s great. It’s so fun to see all the kids having fun again. Cause I mean they’ve been cooped up for so long, it’s good to see everybody having a good time outside,” Palmer resident Cait Lynch said.

As it was raining outside, kids were still going down the slide. Teenagers still stayed at the carnival, not letting thunder ruin their plans on a Wednesday night.

“It kind of felt a little nerve-racking, but I faced my fears and went down it. It was kind of fun. And people were looking at you kind of weird saying why did you do that,” Westfield resident Christian Andwood said.

“Nah, it’s always about having fun with the friends. The rain will never stop us from having fun out here like this...it’s a little scary with the rides, but like nah,” East Longmeadow resident Aaron Brouillard said.

Now those teenagers did stay out of the rain when the storm was heavy, as they were trying to stay dry and safe.

East Longmeadow summer events ready for return EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's back to pre-pandemic summer favorites in the town of…

The carnival continued until 11:00 Wednesday night.