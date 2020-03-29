EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- St. Mark’s Episcopal Church of East Longmeadow is doing daily online services after Gov. Charlie Baker issued a 'stay-at-home' advisory for the state of Massachusetts.
Each week, the church is holding online services at noon, bedtime prayer services, and Sunday services at 10 a.m.
St. Mark's chief pastor, Fr. Peter Swarr, told Western Mass News that the church is doing this to help people stay connected during this difficult time.
"The point of it, yeah it's to worship God, yes, it's to pray, but above all, it's to keep some connection and some normalcy in the midst of this time where everything seems to be flipped upside down on it's head. Ultimately, the story of Christian faith is a story that despite our brokenness, despite the mistakes we make, we are called to be able to be connected, to love one another, to give peace to each other, to be the best we possibly can following the example of Christ," said Swarr.
Swarr said that people all over the country are sharing and interacting with these services on Facebook and he reminds us that the reason we have to stay apart is to help others and we need to do our best to save lives.
