As many school districts in western Massachusetts are choosing remote learning for the fall, a new report has found an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases across the United States among children.

New analysis by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Childrens Hospital Association finds a 90 percent increase in the number of child COVID-19 cases from July 9 to August 6 across the country.

In Massachusetts, the research shows as of August 6, the cumulative number of child COVID-19 cases in kids ranging from 0-19 is 7,500.

"I think right now, it's way under-reported with kids with covid 19 that we are not testing and we dont know about it," said Dr. John Kelley from Redwood Pediatrics in East Longmeadow.

Kelley told Western Mass News he has seen a handful of cases of COVID-19 at his practice.

"I haven't done a lot. I've done some testing. I've had a couple of positives, but not a lot. I haven't see anyone personally really young and by young under age 10," Kelley explained.

However, Kelley said that doesn’t mean young children can't contract the virus.

"Not that it doesn't exist...a lot of studies out there say kids over age 10, they feel can transmit the virus as readily as a adult. The problem is we don't really know about kids under age 10. There's not a lot of studies out there because they've been home since March," Kelley noted.

Kelley added that in the Pioneer Valley, there haven't been many tests for children because of a shortage of a substance needed to conduct the tests.

"The folks I have done for testing, like if the mom is COVID-positive, I'll send them for testing. We haven't had the carte blanche to go ahead and test these kids en masse because there's a shortage of reagent. The lab has the ability to run more tests, but they can't because they don't have the reagent. I'm referring to Baystate Reference Lab. It's the primary lab we use here in the Pioneer Valley," Kelley said.

As daycares and some schools open up, pediatricians expect to see an increase in cases and tests.

"You can have more cases because you’re doing more testing and if the positivity rate goes up in a community, so right now in Massachusetts, we are one to two percent. If we start to see a four to five positivity rate, there is more disease out in the community," Kelley added.