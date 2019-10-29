An iconic doughnut shop in East Longmeadow is closed indefinitely after a recent storm did some serious damage to their building.
The Donut Dip's East Longmeadow location has been around as long as anybody can remember, but a storm earlier this month - that bomb cyclone that hit the area - severely damaged the roof.
Now, the family that owns the business wants customers to know they are working hard to get their doors back open.
Baker Sean Desrochers makes thousands of donuts every morning at Donut Dip in West Springfield.
The West Side store normally supplies all the donuts for their East Longmeadow shop as well, but a storm on October 16 hit that location, and the adjacent liquore store, hard - severely damaging the roof and shutting both down indefinitely.
"This is our busiest time of year. For the East Longmeadow store, it's a little bit of bad timing business-wise," Desrochers said.
Four generations of the Shields family are part of Donut Dip's history. Katie Warren, formerly Katie Shields, is the latest to join the family business.
"So my great-grandfather opened the business in 1957, so it was my great-grandfather and my grandfather, and my dad joined in the 80's and I've been here for six years now," Warren said.
When the storm hit the East Longmeadow store, third generation owner Paul Shields told Western Mass News, they were all devastated.
"We've been here going on 55 years in this location. I remember being here as a young kid, I was probably five years old or so, one night with my father, when they were building the store, putting the contents of the store in," Shields explained.
The Donut Dip faithful even stopped by during our interview..
"I thought I'd stop in and didn't know they were damaged and had closed," said Ted Zebert.
Patty Ryan added, "I grew up in East Longmeadow, went to East Longmeadow schools, would come in and get coffee and donuts, and you know, they're really good here. They're nice and friendly people."
Our cameras were not allowed inside for safety reasons, but the Shields family wants customers to know they're working hard to get the doors back open and appreciate the outpouring of community's support.
"This has been a very important location for us. I mean, we've been here for 55 years and we're looking forward to reopening here," Shields noted.
Warren added, "Our East Longmeadow store we have good old, faithful customers, its more of a neighborhood store so we definitely miss being up there.
The Shields' said many East Longmeadow customers are making the trip to West Side to get their fix until they hear Desrochers say "Time to make the donuts!" back at their favorite location.
As they work with insurance and contractors, there's no word just yet on exactly when the East Longmeadow Donut Dip will re-open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.