EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The 2021 Fourth of July parade in East Longmeadow is on.
The town announced Tuesday that planning has begun.
Town officials told the community to be prepared to follow any COVID-19 guidelines, including mask wearing and participant limits.
They're inviting community members to sign up to participate in the parade. More information can be found here.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 4. It will start at the high school and end on Hanward Hill.
No word yet if the town plans to hold its annual carnival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.