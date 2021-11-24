EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Christmas trees have arrived from New Hampshire at Graziano Gardens ahead of the busy holiday shopping weekend.
"I think we got them like cut the day before we picked them up so they’re really, really fresh," explained Chris Graziano, owner and manager of Graziano Gardens.
Graziano gardens is ready for holiday shoppers to come purchase their Christmas trees. Graziano told Western Mass News that the next two weekends are an extremely popular time to shop for trees.
"The second weekend is usually pretty busy right after Thanksgiving," said Graziano."
This year, Graziano Gardens has hundreds of balsam firs available for holiday shoppers. Area residents should expect heavy foot traffic at their local garden center.
"We don’t really have a big shortage but they are beautiful trees. Probably going to go fast," said Graziano.
With the trees expected to sell fast, some local residents have already bought their Christmas tree, and with Graziano's pre-sale option, they are able to set up deliveries for residents.
"I’m going to pick it out today and they’re going to deliver it for me on Monday," said Lisa Emician, a Longmeadow resident.
Graziano said he is happy to help local community members find their Christmas trees which helps bring holiday cheer to their homes.
"Usually, the families come back every year we’ve been selling trees here for over 30 years...People call us and have us put aside trees and set them up in their houses," said Graziano.
Graziano encourages shoppers to come look at their tree selection and to choose them early.
"Just come early and just check out them they are beautiful you can see the pliability of the branches and the needles aren’t coming off at all they are gorgeous trees this year," said Graziano.
Graziano Gardens will kick off its seasonal hours the day after Thanksgiving.
