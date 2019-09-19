BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today's Red Sox game at Fenway Park had some western Massachusetts representation.
Students from East Longmeadow High School had the honor of performing the National Anthem before the Sox match-up with the San Francisco Giants.
Their performance was under the direction of choral director Carol Forward.
Well done by all!
