EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The onslaught of rain throughout western Massachusetts is posing problems for East Longmeadow High School.
Maintenance workers rushed to patch leaks in the roof as students made their way into school Thursday morning.
The schools superintendent told us the school had more than 10 leaks throughout the building.
Parents took to social media to express their frustrations and an unanticipated evacuation that happened while our cameras were rolling is only making things worse.
"The building was built in 1960," said East Longmeadow School Supt. Gordon Smith.
Smith said that it's no secret the high school has seen better days.
"Right by that skylight, water has found a way in," Smith added.
Though students side-stepped drip barrels early in the school day, Smith said that their maintenance staff is working to patch things up.
"As we continue to work through what we needed to do to make sure our roof is working properly, we started to remove pails," Smith noted.
Then, clean things out
"Your suspended ceiling tiles, when they get wet, obviously, they're going to...you know, you're talking about them breaking up or falling or the potential for mold. What we do is get those out and replace them after the rain storm. There's no structural risk or danger, there's no electrical risk or danger," Smith said.
Shortly after our interview, the fire alarm in the school went off and students were shepherded outside and housed in the adjacent church.
Though the East Longmeadow Fire Department did confirm to Western Mass News that a fire alarm went off unprompted, they could not confirm whether or not it was due to the leaky roof.
Both the roof and the alarm combined are causing parents to sound off. We reached out to several over social media, who said that the only solution is a new building.
It's something, Smith said, isn't for lack of trying
"For the last five years, as we've been in the application process for the Massachusetts School Building Authority, we've been competitive every year. It's a very competitive program because all districts in Massachusetts can apply. We're going to continue to do so," Smith noted.
We did reach back out to Smith to see if school maintenance crew had any information on the cause of the fire alarm going off today. We have yet to hear back.
