EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While high school wrestling was canceled because of the pandemic, on Monday there was word it's been approved for this spring.
Kevin Magee, the East Longmeadow High School Athletic Director, said Monday was the first day of spring sports at the school, and now wrestling will get to join in as well.
It's been approved to move forward as a Level 1 sport, which allows meets and competition to be held, at an interscholastic level.
"The MIAA is putting together the modifications for wrestling this week, so the athletic directors of Massachusetts don't really know what that's going to look like right now. We know that the state is allowing for competitions, but we don't know what the modifications are yet. And it's always a local decision if we are going to run the sport or not," Magee said.
At this point, wrestling programs will only be allowed to begin practicing.
The MIAA will meet Friday to give out guidelines and then hope to safely move forward with those.
