EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- More protests continue across the nation, including western Mass, over the death of George Floyd.
Demonstrators gathered in East Longmeadow on Sunday.
Hundreds of protesters were on Center Field chanting, holding signs and marching down the street.
The crowd was lined up down the street across from Town Hall.
This peaceful protest was organized by high school students from East Longmeadow High School.
Protesters took a knee in solidarity for eight minutes and 46 seconds.
Demonstrators chanted “George Floyd,” “Breonna Taylor,” “No racist police” and “Peace.”
One organizer said she thinks the community turnout speaks for itself.
“I feel -- and I bet you a lot of other people feel -- that it’s really important to have stuff like this, even in small towns,” said Ryleigh Manley, East Longmeadow High School student and protest organizer. “A lot of people don’t think it’s important, but it really is.”
The protest began at 4 p.m. and is expected to last a few more hours.
One East Longmeadow police cruiser is on scene.
Cars driving by have been honking all afternoon in support of the demonstrators.
