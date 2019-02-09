EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews in East Longmeadow responded to Day Avenue overnight after a car crashed into a home.
East Longmeadow Police said that they were called to 2 Day Avenue around 1:30 am. Saturday.
Police officials tell Western Mass News that the driver of the car failed to negotiate the curve, and drove straight into the house.
The homeowner, Scott Martin, says that he and his wife were sleeping in their bedroom on the second floor when they heard a huge crash downstairs.
He says he initially thought it was his neighbor's pine tree that landed on their house.
When he went downstairs, he saw a huge chunk of sheet rock and an SUV in his kitchen.
Martin says he couldn't believe what he was seeing.
"I was in shock," Martin tells us. "I really couldn't move. Then, I realized I have to call 911, so I ran upstairs, [and] got my phone. My wife's coming, and can't even get to the car. The people were moving inside the car so we knew that they were somewhat okay."
East Longmeadow Police reported that no one was injured.
We are learning that the driver, 59-year-old Joseph Garcia, was taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, and marked lanes violation.
The homeowner tells us, throughout the days, they will be making repairs on the home, with a temporary wall being installed so that they can continue to stay in the house.
