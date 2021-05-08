EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A unique ice cream shop has just opened in East Long Meadow.
It's called the Depot and it is located at Graham Central Station. Their grand opening started Saturday at noon and will be ending at 8 P.M, so you still have a chance to grab a cone.
“We’re going to have a lot of people either not enjoying an ice cream. But just enjoying the site because we're going to do some fun things here and with car shows and hopefully a farmer’s market and some live music, it'll be a nice site for the community,” Steve Graham, co-owner of the Depot at Graham Central Station said.
This new ice cream parlor is a restoration project that kept all the old school charm of this 1800's building, with a modern twist. The project started in March of 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic and they finally were able to open over a year later.
