EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're learning new details into a federal investigation in an East Longmeadow neighborhood.
The U.S. Attorney's office said that 33-year-old John Americo Pereira of East Longmeadow was arrested Friday on charges including possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Federal prosecutors said that an investigation into Pereira and other individuals accused of distributing marijuana has been underway since January 2018.
"A search warrant was executed on Feb. 8, 2019, at Pereira’s home where agents discovered approximately $688,000 in a safe and 260 pounds of suspected marijuana," the U.S. Attorney's office noted in a statement.
Other warrants were served at locations in East Longmeadow, Springfield, and Ellington, CT and investigators reportedly discovered, in total, more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana.
Pereira appeared in federal court on Monday and ordered held pending a detention hearing.
