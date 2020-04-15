BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Federal investigators have charged an East Longmeadow man after an alleged attempted arson at a Longmeadow assisted living facility.
The U.S. Attorney's office said that 36-year-old John Michael Rathbun was charged Wednesday with two counts of attempted arson.
According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, investigators found a homemade incendiary device at the entrance to Ruth's House in Longmeadow, a Jewish-sponsored assisted living facility for seniors of all faiths, on April 2.
The device, according to prosecutors, was found within feet of a pedestrian walkway and about 50 yards from the facility.
Authorities allege that the device consisted of a five-gallon gas can, filled with a liquid believed to be gasoline, with a burnt paper in the nozzle. Investigators later identified the paper as a Christian religious pamphlet.
Part of the pamphlet was reportedly charred and investigators believe it was lit in an effort to ignite that gas.
The U.S. Attorney's office noted in a statement that investigators also saw what appeared to be blood stains on the pamphlet and several days later, samples from the pamphlet and canister "were linked to Rathbun’s DNA profile."
In March, law enforcement identified two social media platforms that were operated by a white supremacist organization.
"On these platforms, users promoted mass killings in the United States and elsewhere directed against religious, racial and ethnic minorities; discussed plans to engage in these crimes themselves; discussed using various explosive and incendiary devices, including improvised devices commonly known as 'Molotov cocktails'; and identified targets, such as mosques and synagogues," the U.S. Attorney's office explained.
Federal prosecutors said that around March 4, a user on the first social media platform, specified two choices for mass killings, including “that jew nursing home in longmeadow massachusetts.”
Users on the second social platform could post to a calendar of events. That calendar had two event entries, one for April 2 and one for April 3 that referenced "jew killing day" and had a location listing as a Jewish "Nursery Home” with no specific address.
Investigators allege that the same person identified the nursing home in Longmeadow in the first social media platform and made the April 3 calendar entries on the second platform.
“The charges in this case allege that the defendant tried to blow up a Jewish assisted living residence with a five gallon gas canister, at the same time that the facility was being discussed on white supremacist online platforms. We will find, investigate and aggressively prosecute anyone engaged in this kind of mayhem," said Andrew Lelling, U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, in a statement.
Joseph Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division added, “As alleged, John Rathbun placed a homemade incendiary device near the entrance of a Jewish assisted living facility, located within a short distance of three Jewish temples, a Jewish private school, and a Jewish Community Center...This case highlights the very real threat posed by racially motivated violent extremists and make no mistake, the FBI will use every investigative tool available, along with the expertise and skills of our partners on our Joint Terrorism Task Forces, to identify, assess and disrupt threats like this one to keep our communities safe.”
Anyone with questions or information about the case is asked to call the U.S. Attorney’s Office at (888) 221-6023.
