EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead after a car went into an East Longmeadow pond early Tuesday morning.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that East Longmeadow Police and Fire, as well as state troopers and Springfield Police, were called to Heritage Park in East Longmeadow around 3 a.m. Tuesday for a vehicle that had driven into and became submerged in a pond.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office noted that crews arrived to find the vehicle partially submerged about 30 to 40 feet from the shore.
"Members of the East Longmeadow Fire Department were able to swim out to the vehicle where they discovered a single passenger inside. Firefighters were able to gain entry into the vehicle and extricate the victim who was unresponsive," the D.A.'s office noted in a statement.
That victim, a 32 year old East Longmeadow man, was taken to Baystate Medical Center with life threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
Members of the State Police dive team and the East Longmeadow Fire Department conducted a search of the pond for any other possible occupants of the car, but no other victims were located.
The incident remains under investigation by East Longmeadow Police, State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.'s office, and the office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.