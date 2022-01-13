EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- An indoor mask mandate goes into effect Friday morning in East Longmeadow and will remain in effect through Feb. 28th.
The town's health department said this is due to a surge in COVID-19 cases locally, reporting more than 690 in the past two weeks.
Town health officials report that this is the highest amount they have seen since the pandemic began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.