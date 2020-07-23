EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local nursing home is one of the few long-term care facilities in the state with over 100 beds staying COVID-19 free.
The Chestnut Hill Nursing Home in East Longmeadow has prioritized health and safety during the pandemic from day one.
"We made the proactive choice to close the facility to visitation prior to the governor's mandate, prior to the federal government's mandate, so we were actually several days ahead of that expectation,” said facility administrator Jeff Heinze.
With 441 long-term care facilities in the state, 225 of them have more than 100 beds. Chestnut Hill is one of them with 135 beds, 125 staff members, and 92 residents.
Also, Chestnut Hill is one of only nine in this category with zero cases of COVID-19 - none at all since the pandemic began.
"I attribute our success to is not only how much our staff care, but also our corporate office. We have a very strong corporate office team that have from the beginning, have provided us guidelines, have provided us instructions,” Heinze explained.
In order to prevent COVID-19 from making an appearance at Chestnut Hill, there are several precautions being taken.
“In our front of our building, we have two bathrooms by our therapy gym and we decided right from the get-go, we took those two bathrooms out of service and made them hand washing stations,” Heinze added.
Screening and monitoring anyone coming into the building, Heinze told Western Mass News they also made sure everyone received the right PPE early on.
"Early March, as soon as we closed down the visitation piece, we distributed masks to individuals, we did the hand washing, making sure they had enough gloves,” Heinze noted.
Now scheduling different time slots for visitations, loved ones also go through a strict screening process.
"They are screened out of their vehicle. We go through a questionaire, we go through a temperature check. If any of those particular questions are a ‘Yes’ or if they have a symptom, we don't allow the visit to proceed,” Heinze said.
They're also sure to follow new developments on the state and federal levels.
"Our goal is to continue to monitor expectations from CDC and Department of Health...Our goal is to continue to keep our residents and staff safe,” Heinze said.
