EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- With so many people at home during this time, some may have noticed their household suddenly generating a whole lot of trash.
Many communities have limits on what can be put curbside. At least one town is announcing a new, temporary plan to try and help.
Western Mass News has East Longmeadow's answer to the question of what to do with all that trash.
East Longmeadow's health director said the town recognizes these are challenging times for everyone, so they're offering some relief in the form of trash overflow -- at least for now.
In East Longmeadow, residents can't go over the 35-gallon town-issued bin limit. Any overflow must be put in green bags which can be purchased at a number of locations.
The problem is that it means actually going out to buy them at a time when residents are supposed to stay home.
“We're trying to figure out a way that we could increase opportunities for people to dispose of their trash while also discouraging people from going into the stores to pick up the bags,” Health Director Aimee Petrosky said.
She told Western Mass News over FaceTime that the town realizes these are challenging times.
“We had one gentleman call into our [COVID-19] hotline and ask if we had any plans for additional trash collection since there are more people home throughout the day now,” she said.
Petrosky said they've come up with what they believe is a creative solution at the town transfer station.
“So we're going to have a roll-off container added to our transfer center, and residents will be able to discard household trash only in household bags free of charge without having a DPW sticker,” she explained.
Residents can bring household trash there in regular household trash bags during normal hours where DPW employees will monitor social distancing guidelines.
“It was really important for the town to offer this service free of charge because we know residents are being laid-off at this time, and it's a huge burden and struggle [COVID-19] is bringing to our community. We'd like to be part of the solution, not part of the burden,” she noted.
Petrosky said the program will be offered as long as possible during these tough times.
The program starts Wednesday, April 8.
Trash must not contain any recyclables or contaminants, which if found, could put an end to the program.
She does remind residents there is no limit on what you put out in recycling bins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.