EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- East Longmeadow is one of several western Mass school districts being pressured by the state to start in-person learning.
In August, the town's school committee voted on remote learning after input from parents and the local community.
Now state education officials are demanding more information from the district on their plan.
East Longmeadow was one of 16 districts across the state to get a letter from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education asking when they plan to return to in-person learning.
According to a DESE spokesperson, the letter was sent to districts currently using a remote learning model. These 16 communities are considered by the state not to be high risk for spreading COVID-19.
The letter gives districts 10 days to further explain their plan for bringing students back into their buildings.
Back in August when they decided on the remote model, members of the East Longmeadow school committee told Western Mass News they would re-evaluate moving to a hybrid model in January.
One parent said she is frustrated with the state putting pressure on districts to change the decision the community helped make.
“I mean, if the state had wanted an across-the-board scenario, then that should’ve been something that was coming forth during the summer,” parent Kelly Eddy said.
In the list of other local districts that also received a letter is West Springfield on there as well and some in the Berkshires area.
The East Longmeadow School Committee plans to address this letter at their virtual meeting Monday at 6p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.