EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two Massachusetts school districts are being audited by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for their remote learning models, including the town of East Longmeadow.
Several parents in East Longmeadow are responding to this audit in different ways. Some said students should be back in the classroom and others say they want to keep their kids at home.
“I mean just staring at a tablet for six hours a day, that’s what they’re doing,” parent Samantha Biccum said.
Back in September, DESE sent a letter to town officials in East Longmeadow asking when students were going to return to the classroom.
Now one month later, the town still currently plans to continue with remote learning until January of 2021 leaving DESE to send yet another letter, this time with an audit.
The letter reads in part, “…Given your community’s designation of green or gray, despite the recent yellow and red metrics, I am concerned that the school committee has voted to keep most students learning remotely for the start of the 2020-21 school year.”
“They should have begun plans to reopen already, they should have solid plans in place,” Biccum said.
After watching her son struggle with remote learning, Biccum created a petition that’s circulating throughout the community in favor of some form of in-person learning.
“With pod learning, splitting the kids up in small groups, so it can be done safely, I don’t know why the East Longmeadow School Committee is dragging their feet with it,” she said.
But some parents feel a return to the classroom won’t create consistency.
“I can’t imagine the town or school committee saying now sure let's send the kids back to school now that we are in the red,” parent Whitney Tougas said.
“These kids are in a routine right now, if you disrupt that routine you’re going to throw the entire school year for them and what’s going on right now into chaos,” said Nick Biondo, an East Longmeadow uncle.
Biccum said a plan needs to be in place for parents who want their children back in school.
“Having 100 percent of remote learning in East Longmeadow is really a disservice to all of the children,” she said.
That petition has hundreds of signatures. Meanwhile, Western Mass News did reach out to East Longmeadow officials for a comment but are still waiting to hear back.
