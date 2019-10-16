East Longmeadow Police arrest suspect on drug trafficking charge.

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A search of a suspicious vehicle last week in East Longmeadow resulted in one arrest.
According to East Longmeadow Police officials, during the early morning hours on Thursday, October 10, officers were on patrol when they observed a suspicious vehicle in the center Square parking lot.
Officers were eventually able to make contact with the driver, and, upon speaking with him, were under the impression that someone was stuck in the trunk of his vehicle and that he was being chased.
As they were conversing with the driver of the vehicle, police officials observed drug paraphernalia in plain view, prompting officers to ask the driver for permission to search the vehicle.
The operator gave officers his consent, and officers were able to locate an undisclosed, unspecified amount of drugs inside the vehicle.
The driver, who has not yet been identified by East Longmeadow Police, was taken into custody on the following charges:
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
- Refusing to identify
- Trafficking a Class A substance
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B substance
He was booked at the East Longmeadow Police Department after he was arrested, and was arraigned in district court later that week.
