East Longmeadow Police asking for public's help in identifying suspect.

(courtesy East Longmeadow Police Department)

 Andrew Masse

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The East Longmeadow Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect.

It is unclear what the suspect is wanted for.

Police tell us that the suspect was seen driving a maroon, Honda sedan.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the East Longmeadow Police Department at 413-525-5440 and reference case number 200.

