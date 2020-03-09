EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a bank robbery in East Longmeadow.
East Longmeadow Police Sgt. Steven Manning said that just before 12 p.m. Monday, a female suspect entered KeyBank on Somers Road and passed a note demanding money.
The suspect - described as being in her mid-late 30s and wearing a sweatshirt and blue Red Sox hat - then fled in an unknown direction with some cash.
Anyone with information is asked to call East Longmeadow Police Det. Michael Ingalls at (413) 525-5440 or leave an anonymous tip through their tip line.
