EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- East Longmeadow Police have located a missing teen.
East Longmeadow Police said, "Thank you to all those involved who helped or assisted our department including all outside law enforcement agencies. At this time we ask you to please respect the privacy of those involved."
Police were looking to locate a missing runaway juvenile, Timothy Rodrigues, 16.
