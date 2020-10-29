EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 91-year-old East Longmeadow man was attacked in his own home by a man who knocked on the door, asking him for a glass of water.
Police know who they're looking for and they said it's not the first time the suspect has targeted a senior.
East Longmeadow Police are looking for 47-year-old Victor Viera-Tirado of Springfield. They told Western Mass News that he is the suspect in a home invasion Sunday morning on Hillside Drive.
The victim is Kathryn Koske's 91-year-old neighbor.
“He was looking at the house across the street and then he asked him for a glass of water. He let him in the house on accident. He just kind of walked in on him. He put him in a choke hold and took his wallet right out of his back pocket,” Koske said.
East Longmeadow Police said the man who asked the elderly man for a glass of water has a criminal history.
In fact, this photo dates back to 2012 when Viera-Tirado was taken police custody for an assault on an elderly man back then.
East Longmeadow and Springfield Police said they are familiar with him.
Koske said fortunately, her neighbor was not injured.
“He’s okay. He’s like ‘I’m just glad I’m okay and I’m not hurt.’ That’s the only thing he cares about. He was very, very thankful his son showed up when he did…absolutely beautiful timing. The man only made off with $25 and he showed up in the perfect time and the guy ran off,” Koske added.
Koske said it is a little scary knowing this happened in her neighborhood.
“I would hate for something like that to happen to me when I’m alone, especially when you have to worry about it during broad daylight,” Koske noted.
East Longmeadow Police said Viera-Tirado faces a string of charges including armed robbery, kidnapping, and strangulation.
Anyone with information should call police.
